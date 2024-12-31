Report: Brazil’s Central Bank Props Up World’s Worst Currency

Share

Brazilian assets are on track to close the year lagging all major peers, with the real set for its biggest slump since the pandemic shock of 2020 amid mounting skepticism over President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s commitment to fix a ballooning budget deficit, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The real has weakened almost 22 per cent against the US dollar this year, the worst among 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg.

Losses accelerated in November after a longawaited fiscal package underwhelmed investors. Not even a historic intervention by the central bank — spending some $20 billion in reserves in two weeks — has been able to reverse the rout.

The monetary authority stepped in again on Monday, the last trading session of the year for local assets, selling about $1.8 billion in a spot sale. The currency reversed earlier losses and was up 0.4 per cent following the announcement in a low liquidity day.

Despite the bounce backs when the central bank steps in, the currency selloff has disseminated into other assets.

Spreads on five-year credit default swaps widened more than any developing-world peer, and yields on local government bonds soared to the highest since former President Dilma Rousseff was ousted in 2016.

Share

Please follow and like us: