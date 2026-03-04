Report: Bond Issuance Gathers Pace

International bond issuances by Ivory Coast and Kenya a fortnight ago show that the pace of public issuance from African sovereigns is beginning to pick up after a relatively slow start to the year, according to a report by the International Financing Review (IFR) magazine.

According to the report, Ivory Coast (Ba2/BB/BB) went first with a $1.3 billion February 2041 amortising bond, which has a weightedaverage life of 14 years. “Along with Benin and Nigeria, they are the most well liked” of the sub-Saharan Africa sovereigns, said a lead banker.

That was evident in the deal, which saw orders peak at more than $5.85 billion after books opened at the 7.75 per cent area. That enabled the leads to drive down pricing to a final yield of 7.125 per cent. As a result of the pricing squeeze, final demand was just over $3.3 billion.

Still, the new issue came12.5bp–20bp inside fair value, according to the banker. “It was a pretty solid repricing” of the curve, he said. BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, SMBC, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered were the bookrunners.

The deal was the sovereign’s first since a one-notch upgrade from Fitch in December, which meant it has full Double B ratings from all three main rating agencies. “They want to rerate their curve and move closer to South Africa,” said the banker.

South Africa (Ba2/BB/ BB–) has a $750 million 6.25 per cent March 2041 bond bid at 6.72 per cent, according to LSEG. “Investors were told beforehand that they would be price sensitive,” said Thys Louw, portfolio manager at Ninety One. “They only issued $1.3 billion so wanted to price as tight as they could. But for a BB credit it still carried a decent amount of risk premium relative to the underlying credit.”

With a presidential election behind it, held in October, and the high gold price offsetting a slump in cocoa prices, Ivory Coast is in a relatively good position politically and economically.

Moreover, investors have confidence in the credit. “They have a track record of sound management over a number of years. That’s worth more than any commodity price,” said the banker. The main short-term risk is related more to what’s going on in Senegal, which is trying to stave off a debt default. The sovereign has a €1 billion 4.75 per cent 2028 bond issue that starts amortising from this month.

Media reports, including from Reuters, said the government has raised enough financing in tax revenues and on the regional market to make the payment. But even if it does, it has other debt repayments due, with a spike in June and July. Senegal is in talks with the IMF over a new programme after the multilateral institution froze the last one when the government unearthed billions of dollars of hidden debts run up by the previous administration.

A new programme is crucial to unlocking other funds, but any full-blown crisis could have a knock-on effect on Ivory Coast, a fellow member of the West African Economic and Monetary Union. “They share pooled resources and (Ivory Coast’s) banks would have exposure to Senegalese sovereign paper.

So there are second-order effects that could be felt,” said the banker. Kenya (B/B–) returned for its fourth US dollar transaction since the start of 2024.

In February that year it issued a $1.5 bn bond and launched a tender offer to tackle a $2 bn maturity due in June, a refinancing that at one point looked touch and go. The deal proved to be a turning point, and since then Kenya has become a much more secure issuer.

It has adopted the same new issue plus tender offer model for all its deals since, including this latest one, as it continues to bring down its average cost of funding and push out any big maturities. Refinancings for its foreign currency bonds for the rest of the decade total just over $1 bn, before spiking up from 2030 onwards.