Report: Blue Economy Sector Can Unlock $17bn To Africa’s GDP

Africa could unlock $17 billion in additional GDP, create up to 3.3 million jobs, and cut its protein gap with the rest of the world by a quarter by doubling its production of blue foods; fish, shellfish, crusta‑ ceans and aquatic plants; according to a new report from the World Eco‑ nomic Forum in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report, Investing in Blue Foods: Innovation and Partnerships for Impact, shows that targeted in‑ vestment and innovation could transform one of the continent’s most underdeveloped, high-potential food sectors into a driver of in‑ clusive and sustainable economic growth.

Africa currently produces 13.1 million tonnes of blue foods annually, yet the sector faces significant losses and constraints. Up to one- third of output is lost post-harvest, feed accounts for 70-80 per cent of production costs (compared with about 60% globally), and fish disease outbreaks can wipe out entire harvests.

Without strategic intervention, the continent risks falling further behind. By 2032, Africa may be the only continent where per capita blue food consumption declines, as production growth is expected to lag population growth. Tolu Oyekan, Managing Director and Partner at BCG and Head of BCG West Africa, said: “Africa has the resources, talent and demand to build a world‑class blue foods sector.

But fragmented value chains and underinvestment continue to con‑ strain growth. This report outlines a practical, investible roadmap to unlock productivity, scale and competitiveness through innovation and coordinated action across public and private sectors.” The report identifies five areas where innovation can deliver step-change improvements in pro‑ ductivity, sustainability and value creation.

Theses include Inputs: New feed solutions such as black soldier fly larvae and methane-fermented protein can reduce dependence on costly imports. In Ghana, work is being done in turning organic waste into protein-rich aquafeed and fertilizer.

While in Egypt and Kenya, improved hatcheries and oral vaccines are boosting yields and reducing disease losses. Production: AI-powered tools for real-time fish monitoring and precision feeding are helping small‑ holder farmers reduce waste and improve survival rates.

In South Africa, the use of live diagnostics to prevent losses is being implement‑ed. In Egypt and Bangladesh, better hatchery systems have increased fingerling survival by 30–50%. Processing: Affordable solar dryers in Uganda and AI-based grading systems in Morocco and Nigeria are improving quality and shelf life, especially for women-led processors.

Supply Chain: Innovations such as solar-powered cold rooms in Nigeria (ColdHubs) and digital control towers in East Africa are cutting spoilage and improving logistics, enabling smallholders to access premium markets.

Circularity and Waste: Insectbased waste conversion in Ghana and smart gear recovery systems for West African coastal fisheries can unlock new value streams while reducing pollution and re‑ source loss.

Alignment on policy and partnership imperatives is also emphasised in the report, which highlights that interventions require coordinated action from reg‑ ulators, financiers, development partners, and the private sector, particularly in designing derisking mechanisms that attract long-term capital.

Tania Strauss, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum: “The launch of the Blue Food Innovation Hub in Ghana demonstrates the importance of multi-stakeholder and marketled action in food systems.

A new report, “Investing in Blue Foods: Innovation and Partnerships for Impact,” shows features of this innovative model and business case for blue foods. By bringing together government, private sector, academia, and civil society, the World Economic Forum is proud to support Ghana’s leadership and to help catalyse in‑ novation that benefits communities, economies, and ecosystems.”