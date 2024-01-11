Report: BlackRock to Fire 600 Employees

The world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, has said it will dismiss about 600 employees, or roughly three percent of its global workforce, as it seeks to reallocate resources amid rapid changes in asset management.

“We see our industry changing faster than at any time since the founding of BlackRock,” Chief Executive Officer, Larry Fink, and President, Rob Kapito, wrote Tuesday in a memo to staff, according to Bloomberg.

The executives said that Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) have become the preferred vehicle for both index- and active-investment strategies, and that the firm is growing across the globe — including in Europe and Asia.

“And, perhaps most profound, new technologies are poised to transform our industry – and every other industry,” Fink and Kapito said in the memo. The company said it still expected to have a larger staff by the end of the year, even with the cuts, as it expands certain parts of the business.