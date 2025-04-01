Report: Basel Iii Risk-Based Capital Ratios Rose In H1’24

Share

The Basel Committee has released the Basel III riskbased capital ratios for large internationally active banks, showing an increase in these ratios for the first half of 2024, with the leverage ratio and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) remaining stable and the Liquidity Coverage Ratio decreasing slightly.

The Committee’s report, based on data as of 30 June 2024, sets out trends in current bank capital and liquidity ratios and the impact of the fully phased-in Basel III framework, including the December 2017 finalisation of the Basel III reforms and the January 2019 finalisation of the market risk framework.

It covers both large international active banks (Group 1) and other smaller banks (Group 2). According to a statement, “the implementation of the final elements of the Basel III minimum requirements began on 1 January 2023.

At the end of the first half of 2024, the average impact of the fully phased-in final Basel III framework on the Tier 1 Minimum Required Capital (MRC) of Group 1 banks was +1.9 per cent, compared with +1.3 per cent at end-December 2023.

Group 1 banks report a minor regulatory capital shortfall of €0.9 billion, compared with no shortfall at end-December 2023. “The monitoring exercise also collected bank data on Basel III liquidity requirements.

The weighted average LCR decreased slightly compared with the previous reporting period to 136 per cent for Group 1 banks. Three Group 1 banks reported an LCR below the minimum requirement of 100 per cent.

“The weighted average NSFR was stable at 124 per cent for Group 1 banks. All banks reported an NSFR above the minimum requirement of 100%.”

