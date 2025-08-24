Report Any Security Threat To Law Enforcement Agents – Ladoja

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has urged Mogajis (family heads) and Baales in Ibadanland to remain vigilant and promptly report any security threat in their communities to law enforcement agencies.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Olugbemiga Ayoade, and made available to journalists on Sunday, Ladoja issued the directive when the Mogajis and Baales visited him.

He emphasized that they serve as the chief security officers of their respective domains and would be held responsible for any lapses in their jurisdictions.

“You should be aware of the happenings in your environment. If you encounter any security challenge beyond your control, contact us. We will rise to the occasion and assist you immediately,” he said.

The Olubadan-designate stressed the importance of curbing criminal activities, including terrorism and land grabbing, which he described as threats to peace and economic development.

“Don’t tell me you are unaware of the presence of Boko Haram or other criminals in your areas if they exist at all. Report them to the law enforcement agents, and they will take necessary actions to stop their nefarious activities.

“I am committed to attracting investors to Ibadanland and Oyo State where peaceful coexistence reigns. I will not allow land grabbing or security breaches to discourage them,” he added.

Ladoja further noted that land grabbing is a serious offence in Ibadanland, attracting severe sanctions, including the withdrawal of traditional titles, suspension of erring chiefs, or prosecution when necessary.

He called for collective efforts to ensure peace, security, unity, and economic growth, urging local governments to also play a key role by enacting by-laws against noise pollution, open grazing, drug abuse, and unhygienic practices.

“To ensure a secure and prosperous Ibadanland, we must all work together to reduce, if not completely eradicate, criminal activities,” he stressed.