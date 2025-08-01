Report: Americans’ Confidence In Safety Of Food Supply Hits Record Low

The International Food Information Council (IFIC) has released a new consumer data on food and ingredient Safety in Partnership with the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP), revealing that American confidence in the safety of the US food supply has dropped to an all-time low, according to new findings from the 2025 IFIC Food & Health survey.

IFIC is releasing the data in partnership with the International Association for Food Protection (IAFP), a leading professional organization committed to advancing food safety worldwide.

Specifically, IFIC will present the findings to thousands of food safety professionals from around the globe at the IAFP Annual Meeting in Cleveland, Ohio.

Now in its 20th year, the IFIC Food & Health Survey captures the beliefs, behaviors, and attitudes of 3,000 US adults, 18 to 80 years old.

While the report covers a wide range of topics, this year’s food and ingredient safety findings point to an erosion in public trust. Just over half of Americans say they are very or somewhat confident in the safety of the US food supply (55%) —a sharp drop from 62 per cent in 2024 and 70 per cent in 2023.

Only 11 per cent of respondents are “very confident;” that number has also steadily declined from a high of 24 per cent in 2022, dropping to 17 per cent in 2023, 14 per cent in 2024, and now 11 per cent in 2025.

2025 marks the lowest level of confidence in the 13 years IFIC has gauged public sentiment on the topic, and the decline in confidence from 2024 spans nearly all demographic groups.

Among those with low confidence in the safety of the U.S. food supply, leading consumer concerns include: a belief that profit is prioritized over safety (59%); a perception that not all parts of the food system work together to ensure safety (54%); insufficient government regulation (46%), and too many food recalls (43%).

Indeed, IAFP’s Annual Meeting, held this year in Cleveland, Ohio, is the largest convening of top industry, academic and governmental food safety professionals from six continents.

It is the leading food safety conference worldwide. “This meeting is an opportunity to turn insight into action,” explained IAFP Executive Director, Lisa Garcia.

“We see the IFIC Food & Health Survey insights as a call to collaborate more closely than ever. Improving confidence in the food system will take all of us—industry, government, academia— working together with transparency, consistency, and purpose.