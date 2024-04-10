Report: American Woman Dies In Spain From ‘Extreme Sex’ With Husband

An American woman was found dead in Spain over the weekend – and authorities believe her death was the result of an extreme sexual encounter gone terribly wrong.

The body of the 44-year-old woman – who has not been named publicly – was found in an apartment in the Plaza Enrique Garcia Herrera in Malaga, La Opinión De Malaga reported.

The victim’s 50-year-old husband, who is also American, was arrested in connection with her death, which police believe occurred accidentally in an “intimate context,” sources told the outlet. The case was initially investigated as gender-based violence, but was upgraded to homicide due to evidence indicating extreme, risky sexual behaviour, they added.

The woman’s husband appeared before a judge in the local investigative court on Monday, where the judge ordered him held without bail, reports The New York Post. The investigation is ongoing.