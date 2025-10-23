Report: American Pilot Kidnapped In Niger Republic

Multiple security sources in the West African nation of Niger told CBS News yesterday that an American national was kidnapped from his home in the capital Niamey on Tuesday night.

The missionary, who is a pilot for the evangelical missionary agency Serving in Mission, was seized by three unidentified men as he headed to the airport in Niger’s Plateau neighbourhood, a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters.

They said the abduction by unknown assailants took place only about 100 yards from the presidential palace in Niamey, where ousted President Mohamed Bazoum has been held since he was toppled by a coup more than two years ago.

CBS News has asked the US State Department for any information it can provide about the apparent abduction. Messages circulating among security officials in Niamey suggested the American had been working in Niger since 2010.

There has been no known demand from any kidnappers, nor any official response from the Nigerien Government nor the US Embassy in Niamey.