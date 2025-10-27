Report: AI, Mobile Tech Driving SMEs Banking Expansion In Africa

Backbase, in collaboration with African Banker magazine, has released the second edition of its Africa Digital Banking Experience Series 2025. The report, Small Business Banking: Africa’s Next Growth Segment, examines how banks across the continent are using digital tools to better support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Based on a survey of 203 senior banking executives across 40 African countries, the study explores how institutions are positioning SME banking as a central part of their growth strategies. The findings highlight a strong shift toward mobile-first platforms, AI-driven lending, and customized financial services designed to improve SME access and engagement.

The report reveals that 83 percent of African banks view SME banking as a strategic priority, with many planning significant investments in this segment. A total of 84 percent now serve SMEs primarily through mobile platforms, reflecting how digital channels have become essential to business banking.

However, full digital onboarding remains limited. Only 42 percent of banks currently allow complete digital account opening, indicating a persistent obstacle to financial inclusion for small enterprises. Beyond technology adoption, many banks are addressing the human side of digital transformation.

Seventy percent of institutions provide workshops and training for SMEs to improve digital literacy, aiming to boost the effectiveness of digital tools and services.

AI-driven lending is also becoming more prevalent. Nearly half—47.7 percent—of African banks now offer digital lending, using predictive analytics and AI to expand credit access and improve decision accuracy. The report features case studies showcasing how African banks and fintechs are reshaping SME finance.

South Africa’s African Bank has integrated AI-powered analytics into its SME platforms, while Nigeria’s Moniepoint now processes around 800 million transactions monthly for small businesses. These examples underline the rapid pace of transformation in SME banking across the continent.

Heidi Custers, Global Strategy & Transformation Director at Backbase: “SMEs are the backbone of Africa’s economies, and digital innovation is finally making it viable for banks to serve them at scale. What this report shows is that SME banking is no longer a niche, it is the next growth engine for the industry. By combining mobile-first platforms with AIdriven insights, African banks are turning financial inclusion into a profitable, sustainable strategy.”