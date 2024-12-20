Report: AI In Social Media Market To Reach $10.33bn By 2029

Share

The AI in Social Media Market is projected to grow from $2.20 billion in 2024 to $10.33 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.2 per cent during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

As reported by Africa Business Communities, the market was expected to grow due to the rise in the need for more personalised user experiences, optimised advertising, and automated customer service.

The major factors driving the market growth of AI in Social Media Market include the introduction of AI-powered deepfake detection in social media to identify and flag altered content.

Social platforms are increasingly relying on advanced AI algorithms to detect and flag manipulated videos, images, and audio, addressing growing concerns about misinformation, fraud, and digital deception.

Growth in Gen AI-based content creation tools enables brands to create captivating and unique content. These tools empower brands to effortlessly create captivating, unique content at scale, allowing personalised engagement with audiences.

The rising demand for highly personalised content and recommendations tailored to user preferences and behavior are shaping the social media market.

This personalisation boosts user satisfaction, fosters stronger engagement, and increases time spent on platforms, benefiting users and advertisers.

Improved collaboration between influencers and brands is boosting the effectiveness of influencer marketing campaigns with AI.

AI tools help brands and influencers to better understand the audiences by analysing data like preferences, behaviors, and trends.

This helps both brands and influencers grow their reach and engagement which makes influencer marketing campaigns successful.

The rise of gen AI-based content creation tools has transformed social media by empowering brands to create unique content.

These tools are powered by advanced language models, enable automated text generation, images, and videos that cover target audiences, and maintain a dynamic presence on platforms.

The utilisation of gen AI across sectors such as entertainment, healthcare, and marketing agencies is transforming content creation and customer engagement.

Gen AI also simplifies content production workflow, reducing time and cost related to traditional content creation methods.

Global tech giants are investing heavily in AI technologies to improve user experience, enhance advertising effectiveness, and gain competitive advantages in the AI in social media market.

By automating and optimizing influencer marketing, AI social media tools enable brands to make data-driven decisions, reach relevant audiences, and ensure their campaigns are more effective and cost-efficient.

AI-based social media tools in influencer marketing assist brands in detecting fraudulent influencers, which can improve the ROI, increase sales, and improve the brand’s reputation.

For instance, AI content tools like Lumen5, Canva, Jasper, and Midjourney are major tools for improving influencer marketing strategies by crafting highquality content.

Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region for AI in social media, compelled by high mobile and internet penetration rates and a young, tech-savvy population.

Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are leading the adoption, with social media platforms being central to the region’s social media ecosystem.

With the vast amount of content generated in diverse languages, AI in social media is used for content moderation, language translation, and understanding user-generated content, specifically across China and India.

