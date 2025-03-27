Report: Africa’s Digital Payments Economy To Hit $1.5trn By 2030

Share

Africa’s digital payments economy is set to grow from strength to strength, a Mastercard-commissioned report by Genesis Analytics, has said, adding that the continent’s digital payments’ economy is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030.

“Africa is filled with immense possibilities, and its people have the potential to shape the global economy in the decades ahead.

Mastercard remains deeply committed to driving digital transformation across the continent, working closely with entrepreneurs, merchants, banks, start-ups, telcos, and governments.

By increasing our investments, expanding innovation, and fostering inclusion, we are helping build a more connected and accessible digital future,” said Dimitrios Dosis, President, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mastercard.

Africa’s digital transformation is underpinned by rapid advancements in internet penetration and financial inclusion, two of the fastestgrowing enablers of digital payments across the continent.

According to the report, internet penetration in Africa is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 20 per cent, while financial inclusion is set to expand at six per cent per year.

These trends signal a strong shift towards digital transactions, with businesses and consumers increasingly embracing contactless solutions, further accelerating economic participation and financial accessibility across the region.

The report said that for driving Africa’s digital growth, Mastercard’s investments will focus on three key areas to further accelerate digital adoption and financial inclusion.

These are, enabling Africa’s Micro, Small and Medium Businesses (MSMEs), empowering Africa’s fintech sector and scaling remittances and cross-border payments.

