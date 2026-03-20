Report: Africa’s Biggest Banks Target Kenya As Regional Expansion Hub

Africa’s biggest lenders are converging on Kenya, betting the country offers the best gateway into East Africa’s fast-growing but underbanked economies, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report said that the development is being driven by new minimumcapital rules, which are forcing smaller Kenyan lenders to seek partners, creating a rare window for acquisitions, adding that the opportunity is drawing interest from across the continent, particularly from South Africa’s biggest lenders, which are looking for growth beyond their sluggish home market.

As global lenders including Standard Chartered Plc, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale scale back from the continent, homegrown banks are filling the void, the report said, noting that Nedbank Group surprised investors in January with plans to buy Kenyan lender NCBA Group Plc.

According to the report, people familiar with the matter said that other key South African lenders like Standard Bank Group, FirstRand and Absa Group, are now also exploring acquisitions.

The prize is a region of almost 500 million people, roughly the size of the European Union, with a $580 billion economy expanding at one of the fastest rates globally. From mineral riches in the Democratic Republic of Congo to Tanzania’s gas reserves, banks see countries in the belt as a big business opportunity.

“The region plays an important role in the relationships between the continent and other parts of the world, and we want to facilitate that activity,” Standard Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Sim Tshabalala said in an interview.

“A bank grows on the basis of growth in GDP, and financial deepening is increasing in Kenya, and we want to be part of that,” he said, referring to gross domestic product.

East African economies are projected to grow at an average of 6.1 per cent this year, outpacing 3.2 per cent for the world, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Still, less than 40 per cent of residents have access to banking services, according to the World Bank’s Global Findex Database 2025.