New Telegraph

March 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Money Line
  3. Report: African Union…

Report: African Union Targets Dec For Credit Ratings Agency Launch

The African Union (AU) is aiming to launch proposed credit ratings agency on Dec. 31 with annual operational capital of $873,000, an official told an event in the Zambian capital Lusaka, according to a Reuters report. The organisation unveiled the plans last year amid growing complaints that the major global credit ratings agencies assessments of African countries are not fair.

“The market is waiting to see what the African Union is going to do with this project. So, we see our timeline as very much attainable,” Misheck Mutize, lead expert for country support on rating agencies with the African Union, told Reuters on the sidelines of the event.

Read Previous

NSIA Surpasses Expectation, Operating Income Soars To ₦1.18trn In 2023
Read Next

Interest Rate Hikes Boost Naira