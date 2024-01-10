Report: African nations dominate top 10 economic growth spots in 2024

Africa faces economic headwinds this year, but some of the continent’s brightest sparks are shading it in a more hopeful light, Bloomberg said in a report yesterday, citing a forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that six of the top-10 performing economies in the world will likely come from subSaharan Africa in 2024.

According to the news agency, the countries’smaller size won’t be enough to make up for less-stellar performances by South Africa and Nigeria, which together account for two-fifths of Africa’s $2 trillion economy. But collectively, they are helping to make a difference in a region that remains severely challenged by poverty and inequality. “Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth prospects are brightening,” said Bloomberg Africa Economist Yvonne Mhango. “Eight of the region’s top-10 biggest economies – which together account for another 40% of regional GDP – will grow by a strong 5% on average,” she added. These include Ivory Coast at 6.6 per cent and Tanzania at 6.1 per cent. The two countries have done a good job of diversifying their economies and attracting foreign investment. As a result, the IMF sees regional growth improving moderately to four per cent in 2024 from 3.3 per cent in 2023. And while the two heavyweights aren’t likely to deliver quicker output in the near term, both Nigeria and South Africa are pursuing reforms that may yield benefits over time. The IMF sees growth in Nigeria picking up to about three per cent this year and next, while South Africa is projected to expand by 1.8 per cent and 1.6 per centover the two years, up from a tepid 0.9 per cwnt in 2023.

“Big picture Africa, the external environment is difficult,” said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank. “But reforms matter, and this will be the crux of the growth turnaround that we expect in both South Africa and Nigeria” Razia said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has embarked on aggressive measures to relax the country’s foreign-exchange regime and remove costly fuel subsidies. South Africa, hobbled by an energy crisis, is finally making tentative progress on boosting electricity supply, which is expected to continue.