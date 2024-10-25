Report: African Markets Expand At Fastest Pace Since 2017

Share

Africa’s financial markets are expanding at the fastest pace in seven years, as the continent benefits from a recovery in economic growth and slowing inflation, Absa Group’s latest Africa Financial Markets Index, has shown.

Out of the 29 countries covered by the Index, 23 improved their scores relative to last year as the value of pension fund assets grew, foreign exchange reserves improved and access to global capital markets was selectively restored.

“This is a welcome respite after several difficult years during which the continent faced first the challenges of the global Covid-19 pandemic, then higher domestic inflation and financing costs,” Absa interim Chief Executive Officer, Charles Russon said in the report Thursday.

Last year the continent’s markets shrank in the face of headwinds including high interest rates to counter rising inflation and weaker regional currencies, as well as ongoing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects sub-Saharan African economies to grow at 3.6 per cent in 2024, matching last year’s pace, and advancing to 4.2 per cent in 2025.

The Absa index, which was launched in 2017, found securities markets posted higher activity and transparency in currency markets in Egypt, Ethiopia and Nigeria improved after they moved freely-floating regimes. The top five performers in the index remained South Africa, Mauritius, Nigeria, Uganda and Namibia.

