Report: African Businesses Increasingly Prefer Asia Over Intra-African Trade

African businesses increasingly prefer trading with Asian nations, particularly China, at the expense of neighboring African countries, due to high costs, tariffs and variety, according to Standard Bank’s latest annual Africa Trade Barometer.

Specifically, the report shows that some 35 per cent of African businesses now prefer trading with Asian countries, up from 24 per cent in the previous report. It said that respondents cited fast response times, product quality and a -wide range of goods as key reasons for their preference for trade with China and other Asian countries.

The report also indicates that nearly 36 per cent of surveyed firms identified China as their top trading partner, ranking it first as a source of imports and second as an export destination. Additionally, 59% per cent of im- porters said Asian nations are their main source of inputs, up from 48 per cent.

Furthermore, the report shows that the proportion favouring intraAfrican trade fell to 32 per cent from 37 per cent, while those -favouring the European Union fell 2 percent- age points to 14 per cent and those with no preference slid 5 percentage points to 15 per cent.

It also indicates that only four per cent of businesses favored North America as a region for trade due to high shipping costs, tariffs and currency fluctuations.

However, this is up from three per cent in the last survey. According to the report, despite global trade turmoil, 70 per cent of surveyed importers expected increased trade -volumes within two years and 83% anticipated earn- ings growth.

Meanwhile the report, which surveyed businesses in South Africa, Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, said that trade-enabling infrastructure across African markets was showing broad improvement, while business confidence and macroeconomic stability are strengthening across the continent.

It disclosed that across the 10 markets, firms reported improvements across every major infrastructure category, including power, telecommunications, road, rail, ports and digital border systems.

Surveyed businesses reported notably better conditions in the energy sector, where the perceived quality of power supply rose to 2.5 on a five-point scale from two in August 2024. Telecommunications also saw a significant upgrade, with its rating climbing to 3 from 2.7 over the same period.

Despite these gains, surveyed businesses continue to face environmental constraints, with 32 per cent reporting productivity losses due to extreme weather events. This marks the first time since the Standard Bank Africa Trade Barometer’s launch in 2022 that all infra- structure indicators have improved simultaneously.

Commenting on the report, Head of trade for business and commercial banking at Standard Bank Group, Philip Myburgh, said that Africa has been pushed to either adapt to a more complex global system or risk being left behind.

He stated: “As global systems evolve, Africa now has the opportunity to shape, rather than simply respond to, the next era of international trade. Realising this potential will require disciplined execution, coordinated reform and sustained investment in competitive infrastructure and value addition.”

East Africa has emerged as the strongest-performing sub-region in this edition of the trade report, recording a 10-percentage-point increase in export activity. This is mostly attributed to critical infrastructure upgrades, better policy coordination and trade facilitation reforms across the region.

While some countries have outpaced the rest, the report said governments across the continent have actively sought to improve the enabling environment for trade through targeted reforms and infrastructure investment.

However, these efforts are often stymied by aggressive tax interventions that have done well to mobilise domestic revenue but created significant friction for trading businesses.