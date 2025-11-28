Report: Africa Propels Int’l Tourism Arrivals To Over 1.1bn In 9-Month

Africa has continued to maintain its growth trajectory in global tourism as its propelled international tourism arrivals to over 1.1 billion in nine months (January – September 2025), about 50 million more than in the same period of 2024, as its recorded a 10% increase in arrivals, with North Africa (+11%) and Sub-Saharan Africa (+10%) leading the growth chart.

This is as international arrivals grew 5% compared to the same period in 2024 and 3% above the pre-pandemic year 2019. This is contained in the latest edition of the World Tourism Barometer of the UN Tourism.

The results are said to reflect sustained travel demand throughout the year despite high inflation in tourism services and mixed traveller confidence due to geopolitical and trade tensions. The third quarter saw a 4% increase over 2024, with a strong Northern Hemisphere summer season.

UN Tourism outgoing Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, who is elated by this development, said: “International tourism has continued to experience sustained growth so far in 2025 in terms of international arrivals and most importantly in receipts, despite high inflation in tourism services and geopolitical tensions. Africa and Europe in particular stand out for their results.”

Africa saw the strongest performance among regions, with a 10% increase in arrivals, according to limited available data, as both North Africa posted (+11%) and Sub-Saharan Africa (+10%), posted double-digit growth in arrivals.

Europe is the world’s largest destination region, with 625 million international tourists, a 4% increase from the same months in 2024. The Americas recorded 2% growth this period, with a 3% increase in Q1 and Q2 but a slight drop in Q3 (-1%).

The Middle East grew 2% compared to the same period in 2024. This represents 33% more arrivals than in 2019, the strongest regional results relative to the pre-pandemic year.

Arrivals in Asia and the Pacific grew 8%, reaching 90% of pre-pandemic numbers (-10% compared to January-September 2019), as the region continues to recover. North-East Asia stood out with a 17% increase in arrivals relative to 2024 but remained 12% below 2019 levels.

Some of the highest growth rates in arrivals were recorded in Brazil (+45% versus 2024), Vietnam and Egypt (both +21%), as well as Ethiopia and Japan (both +18%).

South Africa reported 17% growth, Sri Lanka and Mongolia both 16%, and Morocco 14%. All of these destinations have already surpassed 2019 levels.

According to IATA, international air traffic (RPKs) grew 7% in January-September 2025 compared to the same months of 2024. International air capacity (ASKs) increased 6% in this nine-month period.

Global occupancy in accommodation establishments reached 68% in September 2025, matching the rate of September 2024 (based on STR data). Strong visitor spending across most destinations

Monthly data on international tourism receipts show strong visitor spending in several destinations. Japan (+21%), Nicaragua (+19%), Egypt (+18%), Mongolia and Morocco (both +15%), Latvia (+13%), Brazil (+12%) and France (+9%) were among the best performers in terms of growth in receipts.

Strong demand can also be seen in outbound spending from some large markets such as the United States (+7% through August), France (+5%), Germany and Italy (both +4%), as well as Spain (+15% through August) and the Republic of Korea (+7%).

According to the report, the growth projection of 5% growth for 2025 is said to be on course despite challenges

According to UN Tourism’s projection in January this year, international tourist arrivals are expected to grow 3% to 5% in 2025. While results through September are in line with UN Tourism’s forecast, factors such as high travel prices and a challenging geopolitical environment remain important downside risks.