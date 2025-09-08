Report: Africa Now Global Business Driver With $3trn Market

The Global Africa Business Initiative (GABI) has disclosed that Africa has staked its position as the cornerstone of the world’s future. Specifically, GABI pointed out that the continent had been positioned to be the most important driver of global business with a $3 trillion market opportunity.

GABI made this known in its latest executive summary reports titled: ‘Shaping Global Ambitions for Agenda 2063’ sighted by New Telegraph. The report says with Africa taking its permanent seat at the G20 and playing a bigger part in BRICS, the continent is ready to assume an even more critical role in the world as it is blessed with vast natural resources such as metals and minerals for the global energy transition, more than half of the world’s arable land, and a young and dynamic population of future workers, creators and consumers.

GABI disclosed that with the right investment, partnerships and opportunities, the continent’s private sector could and would make a difference to a world urgently in need of answers. “Unstoppable Africa will mobilise Africa’s most dynamic current and future change makers on a powerful collaborative platform of solutions, commitments and actions,” the report declares.

Indeed, GABI was established to position Africa as a cornerstone of global economic transformation by amplifying Africa’s unstoppable business, trade, and investment opportunities while also encouraging innovative partnerships and conveying high impact initiatives that align with the aspirations of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063—the African Union’s blueprint for inclusive and sustainable development.

GABI, while highlighting its Unstoppable Africa 2025 Pre-Event Online press briefing, stated that this year’s flagship event would explore how Africa can adapt to global changes and take the lead in areas like Energy, Digital Transformation, Trade, the Creative Economy, and Sport. The report stressed that GABI put the private sector at the center of the discussions and the solutions.

“GABI is a platform that places Africa in its rightful place in the global economy and positions the continent as the premier destination for business, trade and investment. “The global landscape is shifting rapidly with trade tensions, evolving alliances, and supply chain disruptions redefining the rules of international trade and commerce. For Africa, these changes present not just challenges but also a significant opportunity.