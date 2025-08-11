Report: AFC-Backed Projects Boost Continent’s GDP By $50bn

Projects backed by the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) have, to date, added over $50 billion to the continent’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supported the creation of seven million jobs across 36 countries, according to the Corporation’s annual Development Impact Report.

The report also highlights the establishment of the continent’s largest and fastest-growing renewable energy platform, Infinity Power, now delivering 1.4GW of clean electricity, and on track to reach 3GW by 2030. Commenting on the report, President & CEO of AFC, Samaila Zubairu, said: “This report is a record of the tangible, largescale impact we’ve always aimed for—driven by disciplined capital, strategic partnerships, and a focus on outcomes that matter.

From clean energy to industrial ecosystems and regional rail links, AFC’s investments are transforming challenges into opportunities and unlocking Africa’s potential at scale.” According to a press release, “the report tracks outcomes across 166 projects, drawing from over 250,000 data points validated by a rigorous methodology. AFC’s development model, grounded in its Theory of Change, prioritizes four pillars: industrialization, energy transition, regional integration, and digital inclusion.”

The statement further said: “The report also details broad social outcomes, including inclusive employment across gender and age, among significant community level impacts. For example, AFC investments in Gabon’s ARISE Industrial Platform resulted in 42% female workforce participation. Women are employed across manufacturing, services and off-grid energy sectors, advancing gender equity in traditionally male-dominated industries.

“Digital inclusion initiatives like M-KOPA, a pay-as-you-go mobile and solar energy finance platform, empowered 1.7 million first-time mobile internet users, while investments in providers like MTN and Airtel have connected over 100 million people to mobile and broadband services.” “AFC’s model links strategic project development with exit discipline, crowding in private capital once projects are commercially viable,” the statement added.

As global demand grows for sustainable, high-yield investments, AFC’s blended finance model offers a replicable approach to accelerating Africa’s infrastructure development. The report concludes with a call to partners – governments, investors, and development institutions – to collaborate in scaling proven models that drive structural transformation, climate resilience, and inclusive growth.