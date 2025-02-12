Report: Accenture Scraps Diversity, Inclusion Goals

Share

Accenture has scrapped its global diversity and inclusion goals after an evaluation of the U.S. political landscape, the Financial Times has reported, citing a memo to the company’s staff from CEO Julie Sweet.

According to Reuters, the report said that the company will start “sunsetting” the diversity goals it set in 2017, along with career development programs for “people of specific demographic groups.”

The news agency said that Accenture, which hires extensively from India, did not immediately respond to its request for comment.

The report also quoted Sweet as saying that the change followed an “evaluation of our internal policies and practices and the evolving landscape in the United States, including recent executive orders with which we must comply”.

Big Tech companies Meta, Alphabet and Amazon are among a slew of companies that scrapped their DEI goals leading up to and after Republican Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has issued a series of executive orders aimed at dismantling DEI programs across the federal government and the private sector.

Along with rolling back Accenture’s DEI targets — which Sweet said would no longer be used to measure staff performance — the company will no longer submit data to external diversity benchmarking surveys, the report said.

Accenture would also evaluate external partnerships on the topic “as part of refreshing our talent strategy”, Sweet said in the memo cited in the report.

Share

Please follow and like us: