Report: Absa Targets African Expansion

Absa Group is accelerating expansion across Africa as the region outside the bank’s home country becomes its top growth driver, even as South Africa remains its largest market, its CEO, Kenny Fihla, said yesterday, according to a Reuters report.

The report said that South African banks are stepping up acquisitions in East Africa, viewed as a trade corridor linking Africa with the Middle East, India, and Asia, as European banks retreat from the continent, creating a vacuum regional players are racing to fill.

In October, Standard Chartered agreed to sell its wealth and retail banking business in Uganda to Absa, South Africa’s third-biggest lender by assets.

Earlier, Absa posted a 12.25 per cent rise in full-year headline earnings to 24.7 billion rand ($1.51 billion), as the corporate and investment banking, as well as restof-Africa units, reported growth.

The news agency reported Fihla as saying that Absa’s revenue and earnings in the rest of Africa remain heavily concentrated in Ghana and Kenya, but that the group sees significant room for growth in Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia.

Scaling will involve strengthening the group’s balance sheet in order to expand through a mix of acquisitions and organic growth, improving group‑wide coordination and raising service quality to attract new clients, Fihla said.

“There is no doubt that the African region presents the biggest growth opportunities,” he said. Zambia has become increasingly important to lenders due to its global importance in copper production and its growing portfolio of critical minerals essential for electrification and clean‑energy technologies.

Absa is also beefing up top brass to manage its Africa-wide business, with the head of personal and private banking expected to start in April. It is finalising the appointment of an executive to lead the pan-African business banking unit, Fihla said.

Fihla believes that Absa is better positioned than some rivals to capture East Africa’s growth as it already has an established presence in the region that boasts stronger economic growth than other regions and a favourable regulatory environment.

“If you do not have a presence, it becomes extremely difficult to take advantage of these opportunities. We already have that and therefore should be at a slight advantage…to capitalize on these opportunities,” he added.

Elon Musk: X Money to enter early public access next month Elon Musk yesterday said X Money, the social media platform’s digital payment system, will enter early public access next month, as the billionaire pushes to transform X into an “everything app.”

The move comes as the Tesla chief looks to take advantage of the platform’s sizable user base and the growing trend of digital and in-app financial transactions to open new revenue streams for X.