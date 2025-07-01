Report: 90% Of Organisations Not Ready For AI-Driven Cyber Threats

As artificial intelligence (AI) radically reshapes business, a vast majority of organizations (90%) are not adequately prepared to secure their AI-driven future, according to a new report from Accenture.

Globally, nearly two-thirds (63%) of companies are in the “Exposed Zone,” indicating they lack both a cohesive cybersecurity strategy and necessary technical capabilities.

Accenture’s “State of Cybersecurity Resilience 2025” report is based on a survey of 2,286 cybersecurity and technology executives from large organizations around the globe.

It reveals that the rapid AI adoption has dramatically accelerated the speed, scale and sophistication of cyber threats, far outpacing current enterprise cyber defenses.

For example, more than three-quarters (77%) of organizations lack the essential data and AI security practices needed to protect critical business models, data pipelines and cloud infrastructure.

“Rising geopolitical tensions, economic volatility and increasingly complex operational environments, coupled with AI-augmented attacks, are leaving organizations more vulnerable to cyber risks.

This report serves as a wake-up call that cybersecurity can no longer be an afterthought. It must be embedded by design into every AI-driven initiative,” said Paolo Dal Cin, global lead, Accenture Security.

“Taking this proactive approach will help ensure a competitive edge, strengthen customer loyalty and turn cybersecurity into a business enabler.”

Despite the rapid growth of AI enterprise adoption, only 22% of organizations have implemented clear policies and training for gen AI use.

Furthermore, very few maintain comprehensive inventory of AI systems, which is crucial for managing supply chain risks.

Additionally, data protection remains inadequate, with only 25% of organizations fully leveraging encryption methods and access controls to protect sensitive information.

“The rapid advancement of gen AI represents a profound paradigm shift in cybersecurity, bringing unique challenges and opportunities.

By designing AI systems with security at their core and continuously monitoring and updating them, organizations can stay ahead of the most critical threats,” said Daniel Kendzior, global Data and AI Security Lead at Accenture.

“Business resilience requires readiness to quickly response to disruptive forces and confidence in your organization’s ability to act effectively.”

The research also reveals widespread cybersecurity immaturity across regions, highlighting a critical gap between ambition and readiness. Only 14 per cent of North American and 11 per cent of European organizations have mature postures.

In Latin America, 77 per cent lack basic strategies and capabilities, while 71 per cent of Asia-Pacific organizations remain in the “Exposed Zone,” facing serious operational and financial risk.

The research identifies three distinct security maturity zones based on an organization’s cybersecurity strategy and technical capabilities.

The top group—which Accenture calls the “Reinvention Ready Zone” comprising only 10 per cent of organizations—have an adaptive resilient security posture that continuously evolves to counter emerging threats.

The middle 27 per cent in the “Progressing Zone” show strength but struggle with defining strategic direction or implementing defenses.

The most at-risk group, in the “Exposed Zone,” makes up 63 per cent of organizations characterized by limited cyber readiness and a reactive posture to threats.

These conditions are exacerbated by today’s complex AI environment and global risk factors. Reinvention Ready companies, however, are 69 per cent less likely to face advanced attacks and are 1.5 times more effective at blocking them.

They also have 1.3 times greater visibility across IT and OT environments, have reduced technical debt by eight per cent and see a 15% boost in customer trust, demonstrating how stronger cybersecurity practices drive both resilience and business value.

Four critical actions necessary to reach the “Reinvention Ready Zone” are: Develop and deploy a fit-for-purpose security governance framework and operating model accounting for the realities of an AI-disrupted world to establish clear accountability and align AI security with regulatory and business objectives.

Design a digital core to be generative AI secure from the outset by embedding security into AI development, deployment and operational processes.

Maintain resilient AI systems with secure foundations that proactively address emerging threats, enhance detection capabilities, enable AI-model testing and improve response mechanisms.

Reinvent cybersecurity with gen AI by leveraging it to automate security processes, strengthen cyber defenses and detect threats sooner.