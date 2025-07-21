Report: 73 Palestinians Killed Waiting For Humanitarian Aid Across Gaza

A sustained Ukrainian drone attack on Russia caused Moscow’s major airports to be temporarily closed and saw at least 140 flights cancelled, officials said.

More than 230 Ukrainian drones were downed over Russia since Saturday morning – including 27 over the capital – according to the Russian defence ministry.

According to Russia’s aviation watchdog, the four major airports serving the capital were disrupted and more than 130 flights also had to be redirected.

All have since resumed normal operations, reports the BBC. Meanwhile, at least three people were killed during Russian air strikes on Ukraine overnight, according to regional officials.