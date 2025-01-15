Report: 70% Nigerians Used Generative AI In One Year

Share

A new global survey from Ipsos and Google has revealed that attitudes towards artificial intelligence (AI) are trending positive as its use becomes more widespread.

The report of the new survey, which explored the attitudes and perceptions of the online community in Nigeria towards Artificial Intelligence (AI), has shown that more Nigerians have used generative AI.

The findings revealed a high degree of optimism and excitement about AI among the Nigerian online population as 70 per cent of survey participants in Nigeria reported having used generative AI in the past year, surpassing the global average of 48 per cent.

From the survey, it was gathered that 87 per cent of Nigerian respondents felt that AI’s poten tial benefits outweigh its risks; 81 per cent of the surveyed Nigerian online adults believe that AI will positively transform the economy, while 90 per cent expected AI to have a positive impact on Science and Medicine.

The results highlighted the strong belief within the surveyed online population in Nigeria that AI can play a transformative role across different areas of life, particularly within the economy and the healthcare sector.

The study, “Our Life with AI: From innovation to application,” surveyed 21,000 people across 21 countries, finding that global AI usage has jumped to 48% and excitement about its potential now exceeds concerns (57% vs. 43%, up from 50% / 50% last year).

