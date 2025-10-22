Report: 50% Of Nigerian Firms Expect External Fraud In 2026

Fifty per cent of Nigerian companies expect to face external fraud in 2026 and another 41 per cent anticipate insider fraud to impact their businesses, according to the World Security Report, which disclosed that the projected global and regional average for external fraud next year is 30 per cent and 40 per cent respectively and that 45 per cent of companies in Nigeria experienced this threat in 2024.

The report, commissioned by Allied Universal, the world’s leading security and facility services provider and its international business, G4S, also stated that Nigerian companies expect fraud incidents in the country next year to be higher than anywhere else in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the report, 33 per cent of security chiefs said that the threat of violence toward company executives has jumped in the last two years and that global institutional investors share this concern, as seven in 10 (68%) said that the contributions of senior executives to strategic decision-making, leadership and innovation represent 30 per cent or more of the value of the companies they invest in.

The survey found that in response to rising threats, more security chiefs in Nigeria (90%) than anywhere else in the world, said that their physical security budget will increase next year (81% regional aver- age, 66% global average).

As a result of the prevalence of financial motivated threats, the report said that economic instability is expected to surge in Nigeria next year with nearly half of security chiefs (47%), up from 40 per cent last year, predicting it to be a security-impacting hazard.

“The top driver of intentional insider threats is financial dissatisfaction (low pay, lack of bonuses or incentives) more than half of security chiefs say (55%). This is higher than anywhere else in the world alongside Kenya (36% global average),” the report said. Commenting on the report, Managing Director of G4S Nigeria, Jonas Ahl, said: “Financial pressures mean fraud is pervasive in everyday life and some individuals can be easily exploited.

But Nigeria also has plenty of opportunities and many businesses want to operate here, giving careful consideration to how they can best protect their people and operations. Real-time information and intelligence gathering is essential, particularly as the risks differ depending on which part of the country you are in.”

Meanwhile, the report also said that nearly a third of businesses view civil unrest as a top hazard for the coming year. It disclosed that this typically translates into protests and demonstrations which are predicted to impact 17 per cent of companies, well above the global average of 10 per cent.

In addition, the report said that Nigeria will also face a growing threat from activist groups, “with 86% of security chiefs saying they increasingly pose a physical security risk to corporate facilities and executives – higher than any- where else in the region (78% regional average, 77 per cent global average).”

“Consistent with the 2023 findings, fraud is the dominating internal and external threat across the region which can be tied back to economic instability.

Despite these challenges, there are plenty of opportunities across the region and it is encouraging to see the planned investment in smart security infrastructure and AI-powered video surveillance,” said Christo Terblanche, regional president of G4S in Africa.

The World Security Report is based on an anonymous online survey responses from 2,352 chief security officers – or those in equivalent positions – at medium and large, global companies across 31 countries with combined annual revenue of more than $25 trillion.. 58 security chiefs from Nigeria and 174 in total from sub-Saharan Africa were surveyed. The report also incorporates the crucial perspectives of 200 global institutional investors managing over $1 trillion in assets.