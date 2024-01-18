Report: 31 Countries to Implement AfCFTA Rules This Year

More than half of African nations will use the rules of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), this year as the region moves closer to fully integrating into a single market, according to a Bloomberg report. Of the 47 countries that have ratified AfCFTA, 31 will join the so-called guided trade initiative, up from seven in 2023, AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene said at a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel in Davos Tuesday. Last year’s trial included processed agricultural products, manufactured goods and services, he said. Uganda, for example, exported some of its excess 2 billion litres of milk to Algeria, while a ceramic- tile manufacturer in Ghana shipped the product to Cameroon. “AfCFTA enabled a 20% reduction in duty,” Mene said.

“That is 20% competitiveness as of the start of trade.” The expanded pilot will include a pan-African payments and settlement system using local currencies to overcome the continent’s foreign-exchange shortages and convertibility limitations. “The frictional cost of trade on the continent — be- cause people need to access currencies that they don’t trade in — it’s about $5 billion a year, which actually could go back into the economies,” Mary Vilakazi, the incoming chief executive officer of South African lender FirstRand, said at the forum. Trade ministers are formulating regulations on digital trade to boost online commerce on the continent, according to Mene. The African Development Bank estimates the region’s digital economy will catapult to $712 billion by 2050, from about $115 billion in 2023.

AfCFTA has a potential market of 1.3 billion people with a combined gross domestic product of $3.4 trillion, and could be the world’s biggest free-trade zone by area when the treaty be- comes fully operational by 2030. The World Bank forecasts the accord will increase trade within the region by 80% to $532 billion by 2035, partly helped by improved technology-driven efficiency. According to an earlier report by Yewande Olapade and Chukwuka Onyekwena, under the AfCFTA, Nigeria stands to gain from increased access to cheaper goods and services from other African countries, as its intra-African trade is currently low. Acvording to the report, “indeed, as of 2018, Nigeria’s imports from the African region relative to total imports was at 3.2 per cent while the share of Nigeria’s exports to the African region relative to total exports was 13.2 per cent.

Moreover, in 2020, Nigeria’s main trading partner was actually China. Proponents of the FTA expect the AfCFTA to reduce poverty, increase firm competitiveness, and boost intra-African trade and investment. In fact, based on a recent survey of 1,804 Nigerian manufacturing enterprises, six out of 10 businesses expect the AfCFTA to lead to a reduction in material and labor costs, increase production capacity, expand market and consumer size, and reduce prices. “Overall, Nigeria’s small and medium-sized businesses are optimistic about the opportunities created by AfCFTA, although with mixed feelings grounded in concerns about rising foreign competition and dumping of substandard goods.

“As the trade agreement kicked off in the middle of a global pandemic coupled with a global recession, it is still unclear how the reduction in tariffs on goods and services will impact Nigeria’s households and businesses.” The report also recalled a 2020 piece by Nassim Oulmane, Mustapha Sadni Jallab, and Patrice Rélouendé Zidouemba where they argued that the AfCFTA’s boost to intra- African trade might actually mitigate the rapid decline in GDP caused by COVID-19 and subsequent social-distancing policies and border closures.