Report: 243,000 Pay-TV Subscribers Abandon DStv, GOtv

No fewer than 243,000 customers of Multichoice, a South African Pay-TV operating in Nigeria have in the last six month abandoned their DStv and GOtv services.

This was revealed by the company in its Interim Financial Results for the six months from April to September 2024 released on Tuesday.

According to the company, the high inflation in Nigeria at over 30% driven by the high cost of food, electricity, and fuel forced many of its customers to abandon their services on DStv and GOtv.

While the actual figure was not disclosed at that time, Multichoice had also declared the loss of 18% of its Nigerian subscribers in its financial report for the year ended March 2024.

The company added that the pressure on its subscriber base in Rest of Africa Operations continued from the previous year leading to a loss of 566,000 subscribers across the operations in the six months under review.

While noting that the subscribers lost in the last six months was a decline compared with the 803,000 lost in the previous six months, Multichoice revealed that two markets, Zambia and Nigeria accounted for the largest percentage of the loss.

“With the Rest of Africa business having seen a decline of 803k subscribers in 2H FY24, this rate of decline slowed to 566k in 1H FY25.

“Of this decline, 298k related to Zambia and 243k related to Nigeria, with remaining markets on the continent reflecting only a minor decline of 25k,” the company stated in its financial results.

While inflation is blamed for the loss in Nigeria, the company attributed the loss in Zambia to drought-driven power outages of up to 23 hours a day.

Most challenging operating conditions

In his comments on the company’s results, MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela, said the company is facing its most challenging operating conditions in almost 40 years.

To generate returns, he said the Group has been proactive in its focus to ”right-size” the business for the current economic realities and industry changes.

According to him, while operating across Africa typically subjects the group to currency moves, abnormal currency weakness over the past 18 months has reduced the group’s profits by close to R7 billion.

“Combined with the impact of a weak macro environment on consumers’ disposable income and therefore on subscriber growth, it required the Group to fundamentally adjust its cost base – which is exactly what has been done.

“We are making good progress in addressing the technical insolvency that resulted from non-cash accounting entries at the end of the last financial year.

“We expect to return to a positive net equity position by the end of November this year, supported by a number of developments and initiatives. The Group’s liquidity position remains strong, with over ZAR10bn in total available funds,” he said.

Mawela said the Group is also adjusting to global pay-TV challenges as streaming services, the rise of social media, and changing consumer preferences impact the traditional broadcast business.

According to him, Showmax, which reported 50% growth YoY in its paying customer base, strategically positions the business to actively participate in the streaming revolution as it gains momentum across Africa.

To create sufficient capacity and drive growth, he said the group stepped up its investment in this business by an incremental ZAR1.6 billion during the interim period.

It would ve recalled tha Multichoice Nigeria increased its DStv and GOtv bouquet prices twice last year and once this year, making it three times within the space of 12 months.

The first was in April 2023, then another in November the same year. The third increment was announced in April this year and took effect on May 1.

Ahead of the implementation of the new prices on May 1, a Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) sitting in Abuja issued an order restraining from implementing the new prices based on a case filed by a Nigerian customer of the company.

However, Multichoice ignored the court order and implemented the new prices. This prompted the Tribunal to slam a fine of N150 million on Multichoice for challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

The verdict delivered by three of the panel led by Thomas Okosu in June also ordered Multichoice to give Nigerians a one-month free subscription on DSTV and GOTV.

Meanwhile, subscribers in Nigeria have been agitating for pay-as-you-watch tariff from Multichoice, claiming that its tariff system in the country is a cheat.

