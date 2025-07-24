Report: 1 In 10 Children In Nigeria, South Sudan Experience Online Harassment

A research conducted by Ipsos in Nigeria, South Sudan, and Zambia has painted a troubling picture, revealing that one in 10 children in Nigeria and South Sudan has experienced online harassment, while over 30 per cent of teens admit to chatting with strangers online.

In South Sudan alone, 20 per cent of children have been bullied on digital platforms. These findings pointed to a dire need for education, accessible reporting channels, and cross-sector collaboration to address online threats.

Following this threat, MTN Group, Africa’s leading telecommunications company, has joined forces with MTV Base, the continent’s top youth culture platform, to unveil a groundbreaking campaign focused on online child safety.

The initiative, dubbed Room of Safety, is a youth-led digital movement designed to raise awareness and inspire positive behaviour in the virtual space.

It officially debuts as a 10-part short-form series on July 20, 2025, airing on MTV Base (DStv channel 322) and MTV’s social platforms, aiming to reach millions of young people across Africa.

Part of MTN’s broader Help Children Be Children campaign, the partnership harnesses the power of youth voices and pop culture to address the rising threats faced by children online, including harassment, exploitation, and risky interactions with strangers.

With contributions from youth influencers like Craig Nobela, Yanda Woods, LordKez, Foyin Ongunrombi, Azana, Major Steez, Melissa Nayimuli, Mawelele, and Naledi, the series uses real, relatable storytelling to empower young Africans with the knowledge and tools to stay safe in the digital world.

According to MTN’s General Manager, Regulatory Affairs, Ikenna Ikeme, the project reflects the company’s commitment to protecting children as much as connecting them.

He said: “We’re seeing dangers online that mirror physical-world harm. Our goal is to ensure that access to technology comes with real safeguards.”

MTV Base’s Monde Twala emphasised that their longstanding role in youth advocacy makes this collaboration a natural evolution of their mission to use media as a tool for change.

“To meet this need, MTN is also expanding support for local child protection infrastructure, including reporting portals and helplines, while promoting the Africa Online Safety Portal in underserved regions.

“Currently, fewer than a quarter of children know about reporting systems, but more than 80% say they want their service providers to offer help. MTN and MTV Base aim to close this gap, giving young people and their guardians better access to tools that protect their digital wellbeing.

“Through Room of Safety, the two organisations are not just raising awareness, they’re sparking a movement.

They urge governments, schools, tech companies, and civil society to prioritise online safety education, close regulatory loopholes, and ensure that every African child has the support they need to thrive in the digital age.”