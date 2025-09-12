Replicate Yourselves In Younger Women, Remi Tinubu Urges Female CEOs

…says ‘I’m arrogantly Nigerian’

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on women in leadership positions to work harder in replicating themselves in younger women across the country.

The wife of the President, who declared that the country belonged to all and referred to herself as an arrogant Nigerian, gave this charge on Friday when the Forum of Female Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Government Agencies and Organisations paid her a visit at the Villa.

Mrs. Tinubu urged the women to work harder and ensure that they made life easier for other women through economic empowerment and mentorship.

According to her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady described the CEO’s as trailblazers who fit perfectly into their roles but have a duty to replicate themselves in younger women.

“Birth yourselves in others. Look for them to mentor them. Replicate yourself in other women, and that is the way we would be strong. Make yourselves unforgettable by the things you do outside your office,” she charged.

She reminded the Forum of great Matriarchs, including Funmilayo Ransome Kuti, Margaret Ekpo, Gambo Sawaba, Abibat Mogaji and others, noting that they did a lot for Nigerian women by coming together and speaking up when needed.

“We have to come together, better and stronger than they. We have to ensure that we make life easier for women. Mentor young women, give scholarships, and take one person through life. Don’t look for the volume,” she added.

On her decision to call for partnership in the completion of the National Library, the First Lady said the project would go a long way in helping indigent students in their educational pursuits.

In her remarks, the leader of the Forum, Director General of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa, emphasised that they did not take the opportunity to serve the nation lightly and would continue to champion the course of good governance and service to the people.

“As a group, Your Excellency, we do not take our mandates lightly and are sincerely grateful to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for deeming us fit and proper to hold our respective offices, and that is why we are here to pledge our support to the Administration and to you as the First Lady of the Nation.

“We commend your Renewed Hope Initiatives. Your dedication to women’s empowerment is truly inspiring. Your efforts at women’s inclusion and ensuring women’s voices are heard are noteworthy.

“Your support for women’s rights and gender equity, and initiatives that uplift women. As a group and also as individuals, we affirm our commitment and unflinching support for your initiatives”.

‘‘We pledge to work collaboratively with your office as you continue to foster unity amongst women from diverse backgrounds, drive progress, and implement initiatives that promote women’s empowerment and national development.

“We pledge our solidarity and support for the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President, and we will assiduously work for his success in the 2027 election.

24 female CEO’s heading various government agencies and organisations were in the Villa for the visit.