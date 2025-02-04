Replacing Meat With Plant-Based Alternatives Reduces Cholesterol, Weight –Study

Share

A new study led by a researcher from the University of Granada and carried out in collaboration with the University of Castilla-La Mancha and the Francisco de Vitoria University, all in Spain, has shown that replacing meat consumption with plantbased alternatives that simulate meat products would reduce total cholesterol (six per cent), LDL cholesterol (12 per cent) and even body weight (one per cent) in the short term (one to eight weeks).

Result of the study is published in ‘The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition’. The research was led by Rubén Fernández Rodrí- guez, postdoctoral researcher in the group headed by Professor Jonatan Ruiz Ruiz, of the Faculty of Sport Sciences at the University of Granada and director of the Sport and Health University Research Institute (iMUDS).

The researchers analysed eight previous investigations that included data from seven randomised clinical trials that evaluated different interventions based on replacing meat consumption with plant-based alternatives, formulated using proteins extracted from fungi, vegetables and/or legumes, applied to a total of 369 adults free of cardiovascular disease, reported the ‘News Medical Life Sciences’.

