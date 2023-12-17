Replace Lalong With New Minister, APC Lawmaker Tells Tinubu

Alphonsus Komsol, a former member of the House of Representatives has called on President Bola Tinubu to replace former Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, with a new minister from the Plateau Central Senatorial Zone for the sake of equity and fairness.

Komsol who made the call in a statement issued on Sunday said addressing issues of inclusiveness, geopolitics, ethnic balance, equity, and fairness in Plateau State is urgent.

He, however, noted that the decision to replace Lalong will determine the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau.

According to him, giving the next ministerial slot to the central zone will strengthen the party and avoid political conflict.

Komsol praises Tinubu’s ability to reward loyal supporters and mobilize the best minds for the common good.

“The reason for my selfless suggestion is not far-fetched: It is noteworthy that Lalong is from Plateau South Senatorial Zone, which has produced six ministers since 1999″, he said.

It would be recalled that Lalong, former Governor of Plateau State had two weeks ago secured victory at the Appeal Court following the February 25, 2023 election.

However, there are speculation that the Labour Minister may move to the Senate and quit President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet.