November 26, 2024
Replace Havertz With Osimhen, Gallas Urges Arsenal Again

Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas, has reiterated his belief that the Gunners need to replace Kai Havertz with Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen if they are serious about competing for the Premier League title.

Gallas, who has been outspoken about Arsenal’s attacking limitations, once again said Osimhen’s talent and proven ability make him the ideal forward to lead Mikel Arteta’s team.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas criticised Havertz’s performances since joining Arsenal from Chelsea, stating that the German international lacks the world-class quality required to propel the club to the top.

“Havertz is a good player, but he’s not top-class. I’m sorry, but he’s nowhere near a world-class level,” Gallas said.

“Arsenal need a player to replace him as a striker. If they want to challenge for the Premier League, they need someone more dynamic and clinical up front.”

“I still don’t understand why Victor Osimhen is at Galatasaray,” Gallas added. “He needs to play in the Premier League, and he can play at the top level at Arsenal. He’s the type of striker they are missing.”

