Repete: How I Intend To Develop Oyo Central

A former Deputy National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Afeez Bolaji Repete, has spoken about his vision for the sustainable development of Oyo Central Senatorial District.

Repete, who was a former Special Assistant to Late Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Youth and Sport, has been involved in various initiatives to unite APC members in Oyo Central.

Speaking shortly after donating food items and cash to the needy in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to mark his birthday, he emphasized the need for transformative leadership that prioritizes the needs of the people. .

He said: “The blueprint for our future entails a transformative educational system that extends beyond mere legislative motions.

“It envisions universal access to free and quality basic education, complemented by the establishment of skill development centers tailored to meet the unique demands of localities and emerging industries.

“Healthcare, an unequivocal priority, will be made accessible. Primary healthcare centres will be revitalized through synergistic collaborations with federal and state governments, supplemented by mobile clinics and health units to serve remote communities.

“Agricultural and Rural Development, The demands of communities such as Abogunde, Gambari, Ayede, Alata, Ajinapa, Bamgbola, Elekuru, Agbogunde, Gaa Fulani, Iwofin, Olukunle, Olokoto, Olokuta, and Ayeye in Surulere and Ogo Oluwa LGAs are clear.

They seek empowerment programs for farmers, encompassing subsidized inputs, access to modern tools, and improved road networks connecting markets.

“Youth and Women Empowerment, We would support youth and women empowerment, as an entrepreneur myself, we would establish a microfinance fund to support youth and women businesses, organize leadership training and mentorship programmes as well as advocate for policies that protect women’s rights and promote their inclusion in governance and economic activities.

“Infrastructure and public utilities will be upgraded towards ensuring uninterrupted power supply by championing renewable energy projects.”

He said the district owes much of its progress to Late Senator Lekan Balogun, Senator Teslim Folarin, Senator Hazmat Adeseun, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu and Senator Yunus Akintunde.

Repete said: “It means much more repeating that Oyo Central has been blessed with a succession of astute and capable leadership since the advent of the Fourth Republic in May 1999.

“The district owes much of its progress to great personalities such as the outspoken and sagacious Late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Senator Lekan Balogun (1999–2003), the indomitable former Senate Leader, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin (2003–2011, 2019–2023), Senator Hamzat Ayoade Ademola Adeseun (2011–2015), first and only female representative, Senator Monsurat Olajumoke Sunmonu (2015–2019), and the current steward of the district, Senator Yinus Akintunde.

“Each of these individuals has left indelible marks, their legacies intertwined with the district’s storied journey.”

