Repented Criminal Ring Leader, 6 Others Re-Arrested As Armed Robbers In Kano

The Kano Police Command has made a serious breakthrough as they rearrested a hardened criminal ring leader who repented recently, Bahago Afa alongside six others while 72 others are now at large for armed robbery.

In the same vein, the Police said they have already neutralised several networks of criminals that have turned Kano State into a hub of thuggery, armed robbery and other serious criminal activities.

Speaking while parading the rearrested Criminal Ring Leader, and 6 Others of his links, the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, notes that already there are over 700 repented Criminals on their lists and anybody among them that dared go back would be declared an enemy of peace just like Bahago Afa and others.

The 72 of Bahago Afa including the ring leader, Mallam Keya and others were arrested by the Police in their hideout, while Bahago Afa was among the recently repented Thugs but went back

The Police Commissioner, said they have today declared Dala, Gwale, Municipal and other areas and also identified some Youths carrying deadly weapons conducting brigandage frightening the people to steal their properties.

He said, “Today, we have taken care of Daba “thuggery”, but they are today carrying out robbery activities, and conducting an organized Crime that is now nothing but robbery”.

“All those that are declared enemies of peace 72 of them are wanted and anywhere Police or any other Person see them should arrest them and bring them before the Police.