December 2, 2025
…Repel Boko Haram Attack, Hunt Abductors In Borno

The Borno State Po- lice Command has said that its officers stopped an attack by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters on Malari Village in Konduga and have started a joint operation to rescue three farmers who were ab- ducted.

According to sources, the attack happened on November 30 around 12 p.m. when the terrorists, riding on more than 15 motorcycles, stormed the village and opened fire.

A 15-year-old boy, Basha Goigoi from Muna, was shot in the right thigh and taken to the General Hospital in Maiduguri, where he is receiving treatment.

The attackers also kidnapped three farmers; Alhaji Kundili (35), Baba Goni (45) and Modu Baluye (50) while they were working on their farmlands.

Police said their Crack Squad in Konduga reacted quickly, exchanged gunfire with the terrorists and “suc- cessfully repelled the attack.”

A joint team made up of troops of Operation Hadin Kai Police Tactical Squads, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local hunters has now launched a coordinated search to track the attackers and rescue the victims. Security agencies urged residents to stay alert and provide “timely information” to support ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the area.

