…Repatriates 7,790 Nigerian Refugees From Chad

The Federal Government has repatriated 7,790 Nigerians from Chad, where they fled to amid the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

Dauda Illiya, the Special Adviser to Brono State Governor Babagana Zulum on Media, said this in a statement yesterday.

According to the statement, Zulum led the Federal Government’s delegation to Chad in company of Dr Yusuf Sununu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and Aliyu Ahmed the Chief Executive Officer, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

It stated that the delegation was received in Baga Sola on Wednesday by the Governor of Lac Province, Saleh Tidjani.

The statement said that the returnees, who are mostly indigenes of Borno, had been taking shelter in Chad after their communities around Lake Chad Basin were overrun by the insurgents.

It added that before launching the first phase of the repatriation, Zulum attended the signing of a tripartite agreement between the governments of Nigeria, Chad, and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UN – HCR) in Baga Sola.

