Repair PH Refinery On Schedule, PETROAN Urges NNPCL

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) on Sunday urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) to adhere strictly to the 30-day timeline for the repair of the Port Harcourt refinery, which was shut down for maintenance on Saturday.

In a statement issued by PETROAN’s spokesperson, Joseph Obele, the association’s President, Billy Gillis-Harry, emphasized the need for timely completion of the repairs to avoid disruptions in the supply of petroleum products.

He stressed that prompt payment to contractors handling the maintenance was critical, warning that financial delays could derail the project schedule.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, had earlier confirmed the refinery’s shutdown for maintenance and sustainability assessment, which began on May 24, 2025.

PETROAN’s statement also outlined several key recommendations, including the integration of the fuel blending unit, prevention of monopolistic practices, establishment of a stakeholder monitoring task force, and issuance of weekly progress reports.

“The association is worried that delays in the 30-day rehabilitation schedule may worsen economic hardship for millions of Nigerians,” the statement read. “The repair process must include the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) blending unit, as the crude oil cracking process is incomplete without it.”

Gillis-Harry urged NNPC Ltd to ensure repairs are completed before current fuel stocks are exhausted to avoid market monopolisation and safeguard steady product supply.

He also called on the Minister of Petroleum to set up a task force made up of key industry stakeholders to monitor progress and provide weekly updates to the public to ensure transparency and accountability.

