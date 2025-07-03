Rep Urges DSS, Police To Probe Killings Of 10 Ebonyi Indigenes In Anambra

A member of the House of Representatives representing Orumba North and South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Chinwe Nnabuife, has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force to investigate the killing of 10 indigenes of Ebonyi State in Ogboji town, Orumba South Local Government Area.

Addressing journalists at the National Assembly on Thursday, Hon. Nnabuife described the incident as a tragedy that demands swift and impartial action.

“It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of national responsibility that I address you today on a tragic incident that recently occurred in Ogboji, a town in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, which lies within the federal constituency I am privileged to represent,” she said.

According to the lawmaker, the victims, all from Ebonyi State and members of the Ebonyi Union residing in Ogboji, were attacked by unknown assailants during a routine community meeting.

“A violent attack occurred during a meeting of members of the Ebonyi community in Ogboji, resulting in the untimely death of at least ten persons,” she stated. “These victims were lawful residents of Ogboji. I now call on all relevant security agencies — including the Nigeria Police Force, DSS, and the Anambra and Ebonyi State Governments — to launch a full-scale, transparent, and impartial investigation into this heinous act.”

She stressed that those responsible must be identified and brought to justice, emphasizing that democracy cannot thrive in an atmosphere of impunity.

“No Nigerian deserves to be murdered in cold blood under any circumstance. This is an attack on our collective humanity, and it must not go unanswered,” she declared.

Providing further insight into the incident, Nnabuife said preliminary investigations indicate that the violence may have stemmed from a leadership crisis within the Ebonyi Union in Ogboji.

“Credible reports suggest that the conflict escalated due to the alleged involvement of external armed elements. Importantly, all indications point to this being an internal dispute and not an ethnic or communal clash,” she clarified.

She emphasized the longstanding peaceful relationship between the Ebonyi community and their Ogboji hosts, noting that indigenes of Ebonyi have lived and conducted business in the town without harassment.

According to her, the President General of the Ogboji Town Union and other community members confirmed that the Ebonyi Union’s leadership crisis intensified in March 2025. This followed allegations that a splinter group broke away from the main body, absconding with essential union materials, including financial records and cash.

The leader of the splinter group, who was also one of the victims, had earlier submitted a formal statement to the police, further confirming the internal rift.

“In the wake of the incident, the Ogboji Town Union, in collaboration with local youth vigilante groups and community leaders, responded swiftly to restore calm. Victims were evacuated for medical care, and arrangements were made for the burial and welfare of the deceased,” Nnabuife said, commending the community for its prompt response in preventing further escalation.