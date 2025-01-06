Rep To Commence 2025 Budget Defense Tuesday

Share

The House of Representatives, on Monday, announced the commencement of the defence for the 2025 appropriation bill by Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

New Telegraph reports that the defence is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, January 18.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi, made this known after a meeting with the Chairmen of Statutory Committees.

Bichi also stated that the House hopes to pass the budget before or by the end of January 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that On December 18, 2024, President Bola Tinubu presented an a₦49.7tn Budget Proposal for 2025 before a joint session of the National Assembly, with Security and defense, infrastructure, health, and education topping the allocations.

