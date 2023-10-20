Rep Raises Alarm Over Insecurity In Nasarawa

The House of Representatives member representing Akwanga, Wamba, and Nasarawa Eggon Constituency, Jeremiah Umaru has voiced his apprehensions regarding the increase in incessant kidnappings in Nasarawa State.

Umaru raised the alarm over the security situation in the state during plenary on Thursday.

He emphasized the need for immediate attention in addressing the issue and expressed his dismay that the state is gradually evolving into a safe haven for armed criminals and kidnappers.

According to him, the situation is posing a significant threat to the safety of residents of the state.

Umaru attributed the security challenges in Nasarawa to the significant influx of criminals from neighbouring states. He emphasized that if this situation is not effectively addressed, it will have severe economic repercussions for the state and the entire nation.

As part of its resolution, the House of Representatives called upon the Federal Government to establish permanent security formations in order to enhance security within the state.

The committees responsible for Defense, Army, Air Force, Police Affairs, and Emergency and Disaster Preparedness were tasked with ensuring that the resolution was adhered to.

Nasarawa State has witnessed a surge in kidnappings for ransom in recent times with the abduction of students and prominent individuals, including the former Deputy Governor of the state, Professor Onje Gye-Wado, and traditional leaders like Gom Mama, HRH Alhaji Bala Adams Zubairu, and Sarkin Gurku, HRH Alhaji Jibril Mamman Waziri, as well as his wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu Waziri.