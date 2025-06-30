A member of the House of Representatives representing Oshodi-Isolo federal constituency II of Lagos state has assured his constituents of his resolve to promote sports as a way of unifying and inspiring the people.

The lawmaker made the pledge as a special guest at the Olympic Day celebration held at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

He said as a lawmaker dedicated to education, empowerment, employment, infrastructure including street lights and clean water access, his presence at the Olympic Day celebration underscores his recognition of the value of sports in promoting youth development and community engagement.

“Today’s celebration is a testament to the power of sports to unite and inspire our communities,” Hon. Onuakalusi said.

Continuing, the lawmaker noted that “As a representative of Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II, I am committed to supporting initiatives that benefit my constituents and promote the development of our youth.”

The Nigerian Olympic Committee, led by President Habu Gumel, played a pivotal role in flagging off the event in Abuja, with various state governments, sports councils, and commissions participating in the celebration.

The event, which aimed to promote Olympic values, fitness, and inclusivity for all Nigerians, featured demonstration sports, recreational activities, jogging, and walking.

“These activities encouraged mass participation in sports nationwide, fostering a sense of community and promoting healthy lifestyles.”