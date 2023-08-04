Rep Petitions Tinubu, Alleges Violations In Appointment Of AUGF

The House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary Chairman Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), has petitioned President Bola Tinubu over alleged constitutional infractions in the appointment of a substantive Auditor General for the Federation (AuGF).

He accused the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan of ignoring the provisions of the civil service rules by appointing a junior director to oversee the office. In his May 31 petition’s to the President, Oke alleged that Yemi-Esan also contravened the provisions of the Constitution stating: “No one should occupy an office in acting capacity for more than six months.”

He claimed that several annual audited reports of MDAs had not been submitted to the National Assembly because the person acting as the Auditor General lacks the power to sign the reports. This development he said has hampered the workings of the Public Accounts Committees in the National Assembly.

The legislator said: “The position of the AuGF became vacant on 7th September 2022 after Aghughu Adolphus’ retirement. “Contrary to the custom within the public service, which is that the most senior official is required to assume the role of the head of the institution in an acting capacity, the number three director (Mr Andrew Onwudili), with less than 2 years to serve, was imposed on the office and designated as the ‘Director Overseeing the Office’ by the HCSF.

“This practically upturned the seniority nominal role of the office and created severe animosity and apathy within the office.”He added: “In addition to the above, Section 86(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) requires that a public official heading a position can act only for 6 months and another person can be appointed in an acting capacity.

“However, the director overseeing the office has acted beyond the required 6 months, which is a gross violation of the Constitution. “The implication of this is that actions taken by him are both illegal and unconstitutional. In addition, the Annual Audit Reports of the various MDAs due for submission to the National Assembly have not been signed and cannot be laid before the National Assembly.

“The director overseeing the office lacks the constitutional capacity to sign these reports; hence, it has created a backlog, which is affecting the performance of committees within the National Assembly. “Based on my personal inquiry and review of the situation, I noticed that one Mrs Oluseyi Ogundowo is the most senior director within the office and should have assumed the role of acting AuGF.

“However, the public service rule was ignored and An- drew Onwudili, a junior director, was appointed for perceived parochial considerations.” Oke urged Tinubu to ensure that “seniority of directors should be adopted in appoint- ing a substantive Auditor General for the Federation”.