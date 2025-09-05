Rep Northern Caucus Leader, Doguwa, Decries Attack On Supporters

The leader of the Northern Caucus in the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has condemned persistent attacks on members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in his Constituency.

Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency of Kano State, alleged an attack on some people in Tudun Wada on the alleged orders of the local government chairman, Hajiya Sa’adatu Salisu.

According to reports, she allegedly led thugs to Tasarrufi General Enterprise, who attacked the factory workers on Thursday, August 28.

Salisu, who is also the ALGON Chairperson, Kano State Chapter, also allegedly led the thugs to attack some artisans, leading to injuries.

Doguwa alleged that the local government chairperson ordered the attack on innocent persons and planned to demolish structures belonging to members of the opposition, particularly the Tudun Wada local government APC Chairman, Alhaji Suyudi Umar Tudun Wada and others.

According to Doguwa, “What we have was a barbaric attack on our people and our party offices organised and perpetuated by the chairman. She simply went and opened fire on innocent persons at the market in the name of demolishing structures of members of the opposition.

“One of the most hit is the Tudun Wada Local government APC Chairman, Alhaji Suyudi Umar Tudun Wada. They are always out for trouble under the guise of the ruling NNPP”.

The lawmaker recalled the crisis between him and the ruling NNPP in the state in the last general election when they accused him of allegedly committing murder.

He said, “Not until courts of competent jurisdictions cleared me at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja and Kano, respectively. The two judgements ultimately upheld the judgement and assigned payment of N25 million as cost against the governor and Kano state government”.

Kano State Police Command has already invited the Tudun Wada Local Government Council Chairperson, Hajiya Sa’adatu Salisu, over the allegations.

Meanwhile, a human rights organisation, Human Rights Network, HRN-NIGERIA, has called for an investigation into the matter.

In a letter signed by its Country Director and Legal Consultant, Comrade A. A Ayagi addressed to the Kano State Commissioner of Police, the organisation called on him to investigate the matter reported at its office against the Tudun Wada Local Government Chairperson, Hajiya Sa’adatu Salisu.

The letter reads, “With a deep sense of humility, we write to request intervention and a thorough investigation into a matter reported at our office, Human Rights Network at the above address against the Chairperson, Tudun Wada Local Government Area, Kano State (Sa’adatu Salisu Yusha’u) and others.

“The complainant, Mallam Suwidi Umar, a resident of Kofar Yamma, Unguwar Rariya Quarters, Tudun Wada L.G.A. Kano State, complained that the said Sa’adatu Salisu Yushau, using her capacity as Chairperson of Tudun Wada LGA, on 29th of August, 2025, led some thugs and political hooligans, wielding dangerous weapons, to attack him (Mallam Suwidi Umar), his workmen and apprentices at his workshop located at Kofar Gari, thereby causing them serious bodily injuries and destruction of valuable properties worth millions of naira.

“The chairperson is trying to force him to vacate his workshop premises, which have been given to him by the Tudun Wada Local Government Council since 1999, for the purpose of his Entrepreneurial business.

“Her motive is just political differences. This barbaric action has caused Mallam Suwidi Umar and his workers suffering and other untold hardships, which need to be addressed. We attach therewith pictorial evidence for your perusal, please.

“It is in line with the above, we are writing to your good office for intervention and thorough investigation to forestall further assault and to seek justice for the aggrieved persons.

“While waiting for your positive response, as always, have the assurances gf our loyalty and highest regards”.