Rep Moves To Probe Use Of Harmful Chemical In Preserving Food

The House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to investigate the alleged use of harmful chemicals as preservatives for frozen foods across the nation.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance brought before the Green Chamber during Wednesday’s plenary by the member representing Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency, Imo State, Hon Chike Okafor.

He expressed worry that relevant agencies saddled with this responsibility have been accused of surface complicity and sometimes “Often overlooking the dangerous menace that despite previous resolutions and warnings, the illegal practice persists due to weak enforcement, corruption, and lack of public awareness.”

Okafor added that with Nigeria’s Food Safety Bill, 2023, and the mandate of agencies like the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Federal Ministry of Health to safeguard public health, the House Committee on Nutrition and Food Security will do everything possible to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

With the adoption of the motion, the House called on the Federal Ministries of Health, Agriculture and Food Security, NAFDAC, SON and other relevant agencies to appear before the investigative Committee to provide valuable information on their effort to curb the dangerous trend.

It also mandated its Committees on Nutrition and Food Security, NAFDAC and Safety Standards to conduct “An investigative hearing on the alleged use of harmful chemicals as preservatives of frozen foods and importation of frozen foods preserved with carcinogenic substances and report back to the House within six legislative weeks.”

Okafor noted, “The House is concerned that most frozen products imported into Nigeria are preserved using carcinogenic substances. These are substances or radiations that are agents directly involved in causing cancer.

“Some eateries use certain harmful substances, including Dimethylpolysiloxane (a silicon-based polymer used in various applications like lubricants, conditioning agents and de-foamers) to prepare chicken.

“Some also use Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone, a chemical preservative so deadly that just five grams can kill a human being.”