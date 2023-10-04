Rep Move To Secure Mohbad’s Compensation, Royalties

The House of Representatives on Wednesday assured that it will ensure the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, receives proper compensation and royalties from his music.

Chairman of the House Committee on Justice, Hon. Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) disclosed this during an interactive session on the rights and royalties related to Mohbad’s music.

Osoba’s disclosure came on the heels of a motion of urgent public importance earlier moved by Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) to secure the royalties of Mohbad’s song.

While stressing on the significance of securing compensation and royalties, Osoba acknowledged that these payments are essential sources of income for musicians.

He said that such will enable artists to sustain their careers, create new music, and build a future within the industry.

The lawmaker, however, said that the current system often falls short in adequately protecting and providing for young musicians concerning their royalty rights.

He said many emerging artists face challenges when negotiating fair royalty agreements, particularly when dealing with major record labels, which often wield significant power and can impose unfavourable terms, resulting in artists receiving only a fraction of the royalties they deserve.

He said, “It is crucial to recognise that young musicians are often not well-informed about their rights when entering into contracts.

He said such a knowledge gap places them at a disadvantage, as they may not fully grasp the complex legal intricacies surrounding royalty rights.

He said the responsibility rests on society to bridge the knowledge gap and ensure that young musicians are aware of their rights while having access to legal support that safeguards their interests.

According to him, to address these issues, it is vital to work towards implementing stronger regulations and support systems within the industry.

This includes advocating for more transparent and standardized contracts for all artists, irrespective of their age or experience, to level the playing field and prevent the exploitation of young talent.

He further said that efforts should be made to provide accessible legal advice and assistance to young musicians through organizations, unions, or educational programs.

He also said that equipping them with the knowledge and resources needed to understand and negotiate contracts will empower them to protect their rights and secure fair compensation for their creative contributions.