A member of the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Deekor has urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Federal Ministry of Works to adhere strictly to the original design of the East-West Road, especially the sections passing through Ogoniland.

Deekor, who made the appeal while addressing journalists at the National Assembly on Monday, commended the president for giving the long-abandoned road priority attention and for fast-tracking its ongoing reconstruction.

He, however, raised concerns that key structural features of the original road design particularly three major flyovers may have been excluded by the Ministry of Works, a development he fears could worsen traffic congestion and defeat the purpose of the project.

“The East-West Road is not just any road. It’s a strategic economic corridor that runs through the heart of Ogoniland and links to major hubs like the Ocean Terminal, Free Trade Zone, Notore Fertilizer Company, and hundreds of other businesses,” he said.

Deekor emphasised that the road, which connects seven local governments in Rivers State and extends to Akwa Ibom and Cross River, remains one of Nigeria’s busiest haulage routes after the Apapa axis in Lagos.

He explained that piling had already been completed at critical intersections—such as Onne Trailer Park, Refinery Junction, and Agbajo Junction (Eleme)—where flyovers were originally planned. Omitting these structures, he warned, would lead to severe gridlock and economic losses.

“It is baffling that a 15km stretch of such strategic importance is being segmented without full adherence to the original design. If the ministry proceeds with these alterations, Mr. President’s well-intended directive will be defeated,” he said.

Deekor also criticised recent remarks by the Minister of Works dismissing concerns raised by Ogoni stakeholders as “faceless.”

In addition to infrastructure concerns, the lawmaker commended President Tinubu for posthumously honouring Ogoni environmental activists, including Ken Saro-Wiwa and Ledum Mitee, during the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations.

He further hailed the President for signing the bill establishing the Federal University of Environment, describing it as a “catalyst for development in Ogoni and the Niger Delta.”

