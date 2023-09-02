Rep Member Urges NASENI CEO Not To Disappoint Nigerian Youths

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Youth Development, Martins Esin, has called on the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Alhaji Khalil Suleiman Halilu to demonstrate the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Bola Tinubu administration.

The lawmaker who spoke on Saturday in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja said that his appointment is a litmus test for Nigerian youths, adding that he should not disappoint the youths and President Tinubu who appointed him.

At the same time, he praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing more young people to important posts, saying this was part of “a conscious national succession plan” to hand over the future leadership of the nation to young people.

Alhaji Khalil Suleiman Halilu, who was born in Kano State, was introduced by President Bola Tinubu as the new Executive Officer of NASENI on Friday.

READ ALSO:

Halilu succeeded Dr. Bashir Gwandu, who had served as the agency’s vice chairman and chief executive officer since the end of the former president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

This was said by Esin, who is the federal representative for the Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency, in a statement he released on Friday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He said, “The appointment of Khalil is a further testament to the President’s commitment towards youth inclusion in government. It’s heartwarming and worth commending.