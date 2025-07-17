Rep Member, Okwara Osonwa Clarifies ‘Bucket Empowerment’

The member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Ibe Okwara Osonwa, has addressed viral reports claiming he empowered constituents with mere buckets, offering clarification on a recent empowerment programme in which over 200 widows and women benefited.

Reacting to the reports, Rep. Osonwa explained that the buckets were simply packaging for soap-making kits distributed to beneficiaries who had undergone vocational training.

“I’ve seen the conversations around the recent empowerment for women and widows, and I want to thank everyone who has taken an interest. It shows that people care and expect empowerment to be real, practical, and meaningful. I agree with that completely,” he said.

He clarified that the initiative involved hands-on training in soap-making, hairdressing, and makeup artistry, and the items distributed were not just standalone equipment.

“The soap-making kits were packaged in buckets for easy handling and to keep the contents safe. Other beneficiaries received full salon dryers and professional makeup kits. Most importantly, every participant was trained to use what they received to build a source of income,” Osonwa added.

He emphasized that the initiative was part of a broader, long-term programme aimed at empowering 5,000 women and young people in the constituency.

The empowerment drive, he said, began in October 2024 with training for farmers and small business owners, delivered in partnership with agricultural experts. Many participants received startup grants, with some receiving as much as ₦500,000.

“In March 2025, we expanded into ICT and education. We distributed laptops, supported digital learning in schools, and helped students prepare for JAMB through scholarships and registration support,” Osonwa said.

He added that the current phase, launched in July 2025, focuses on vocational training. For many families, he noted, access to practical skills like soap-making or hairdressing could be the difference between dependency and self-reliance.

“Not every form of empowerment needs to be flashy. What matters is that it works,” he said.

Osonwa stressed that the programme had reached all 22 wards across the eight clans in Arochukwu/Ohafia, with no ward left behind.

“Empowerment must be inclusive if it is to be meaningful,” he said. “The goal is to help people take the next step toward independence.”

He concluded by noting that the initiative was not designed for showmanship, but as a continuous process focused on tangible results.

“To the women who are already applying their new skills and starting something of their own, I see you, and I am proud of you. We will keep working, keep listening, and keep showing up,” he said.