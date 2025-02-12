Rep Member, Garba Koko Dumps PDP For APC

Share

A member of the House of Representatives, Garba Koko, has officially announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing his defection on Wednesday, February 12, the lawmaker cited an ongoing crisis within the PDP as his reason for leaving.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas announced the development during a plenary session.

Koko, who represents the Besse/Maiyama Yema federal constituency of Kebbi State, stated in a letter addressed to the House that his decision was prompted by the “prolonged and protracted” crisis within the PDP, which he believes has hindered the party’s effectiveness.

However, Kingsley Chinda, the Minority Leader, swiftly dismissed Koko’s claims, insisting that there is no protracted crisis within the PDP.

“It is important to correct the erroneous impression. There is no protracted problem in PDP,” Chinda stated.

Despite this rebuttal, Koko’s defection to APC adds to the growing trend of opposition lawmakers switching allegiance to the ruling party.

Koko’s move to the APC signals a potential realignment of political forces ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially in Kebbi State.

His defection comes at a time when the APC is consolidating its influence in the National Assembly while the PDP continues to grapple with internal divisions.

